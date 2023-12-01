Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) has increased by 1.69 when compared to last closing price of 68.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Blueprint (BPMC) climbs 26% on better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results, driven by increased Ayvakit sales following the drug’s label expansion in the United States.

Is It Worth Investing in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) by analysts is $79.50, which is $9.86 above the current market price. The public float for BPMC is 59.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BPMC was 648.20K shares.

BPMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has seen a 3.92% increase in the past week, with a 18.31% rise in the past month, and a 39.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for BPMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.46% for BPMC stock, with a simple moving average of 32.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $85 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at 26.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.53. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corp saw 58.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Albers Jeffrey W., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $67.51 back on Nov 24. After this action, Albers Jeffrey W. now owns 176,050 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp, valued at $1,012,690 using the latest closing price.

Albers Jeffrey W., the Director of Blueprint Medicines Corp, sale 1,485 shares at $60.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Albers Jeffrey W. is holding 176,050 shares at $89,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.44 for the present operating margin

+77.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corp stands at -273.24. The total capital return value is set at -47.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30. Equity return is now at value -131.62, with -43.27 for asset returns.

Based on Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), the company’s capital structure generated 130.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.