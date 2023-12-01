Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 28.37, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund delivered a 4.0% total NAV return, outperforming the sector once again. The BXSL closed-end fund is trading at a 6% premium to book value and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Net investment income fell in Q3 due to lower interest and fee income, higher incentive fees, and an increase in new shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53.

The public float for BXSL is 161.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BXSL was 867.21K shares.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL stock saw an increase of -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.28% and a quarterly increase of 0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for BXSL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28.50 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXSL Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.16. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.