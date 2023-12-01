BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has gone up by 20.29% for the week, with a 31.58% rise in the past month and a -4.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.01% for BIAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.29% for BIAF’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIAF is 3.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIAF is 3.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On December 01, 2023, BIAF’s average trading volume was 8.32K shares.

BIAF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) has increased by 22.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2022-11-08 that SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BIAF–bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF; BIAFW) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 8 a.m.

BIAF Trading at 23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIAF rose by +20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4221. In addition, BioAffinity Technologies Inc saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83511.51 for the present operating margin

-121.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioAffinity Technologies Inc stands at -169771.25. Equity return is now at value -73.89, with -59.69 for asset returns.

Based on BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.