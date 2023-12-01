Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BERY is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BERY is $73.38, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 115.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume for BERY on December 01, 2023 was 860.27K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BERY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 64.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Cost-reduction actions and accretive acquisition augur well for Berry Global (BERY). The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are promising.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY’s stock has risen by 3.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.22% and a quarterly rise of 1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Berry Global Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.61% for BERY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.88% for the last 200 days.

BERY Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.40. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from RICKERTSEN CARL J, who sale 7,849 shares at the price of $64.81 back on Nov 24. After this action, RICKERTSEN CARL J now owns 2,758 shares of Berry Global Group Inc, valued at $508,694 using the latest closing price.

Greene Jason K., the Chief Legal Officer of Berry Global Group Inc, sale 24,480 shares at $64.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Greene Jason K. is holding 250 shares at $1,581,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.76. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 299.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.95. Total debt to assets is 56.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.