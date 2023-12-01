Berry Corp’s (BRY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BRY stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly decline of -12.92% and a quarterly plunge of -15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Berry Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for BRY’s stock, with a -6.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Right Now?

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BRY is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRY is $9.00, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 73.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for BRY on December 01, 2023 was 905.65K shares.

BRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has surged by 0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 7.13, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Berry averaged 25,300 BOEPD in Q3 2023 production, along with generating $35 million in adjusted free cash flow. Berry’s Macpherson acquisition may have contributed around 300 BOEPD in Q3 production with its mid-September close. Macpherson’s production is expected to be 2,400 BOEPD in 2024, and this should meaningfully help Berry’s Q4 2023 results as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Berry Corp saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 6.34, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Corp (BRY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.