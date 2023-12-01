Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BLTE is at -1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLTE is $53.67, which is $11.6 above the current market price. BLTE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for BLTE on December 01, 2023 was 115.37K shares.

Belite Bio Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BLTE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.10 compared to its previous closing price of 38.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLTE’s Market Performance

Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE) has experienced a 11.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.16% rise in the past month, and a 22.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for BLTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.62% for BLTE’s stock, with a 52.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLTE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BLTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLTE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $43 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLTE Trading at 20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.51. In addition, Belite Bio Inc ADR saw 39.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTE

The total capital return value is set at -43.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96.

Based on Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.