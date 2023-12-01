Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is above average at 10.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) is $9.86, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for BBDC is 105.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBDC on December 01, 2023 was 444.57K shares.

BBDC) stock’s latest price update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.02. However, the company has seen a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-27 that Ares Capital Corp. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. held onto the highest debt ratings among the 21 business development companies covered by Fitch Ratings, amid expectations that the sector will face economic headwinds in 2024, but with no major impact to their balance sheets.

BBDC’s Market Performance

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.80% gain in the past month and a -3.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for BBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for BBDC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BBDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBDC Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBDC fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Barings BDC, Inc. saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBDC starting from BYERS STEPHEN R, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Jul 18. After this action, BYERS STEPHEN R now owns 21,077 shares of Barings BDC, Inc., valued at $3,210 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Michael James, the Adviser Board Member of Barings BDC, Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that O’Connor Michael James is holding 25,000 shares at $185,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+82.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barings BDC, Inc. stands at +2.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20.

Based on Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.84. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.