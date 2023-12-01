Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 229.87. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Axon (AXON) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 116.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) is $245.64, which is $17.22 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 70.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXON on December 01, 2023 was 460.42K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month, and a 6.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for AXON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.48. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc saw 37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Bagley Brittany, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $225.61 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bagley Brittany now owns 115,752 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc, valued at $1,128,050 using the latest closing price.

Bagley Brittany, the COO & CFO of Axon Enterprise Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $223.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Bagley Brittany is holding 120,752 shares at $1,118,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.