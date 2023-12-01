Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LIFE is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIFE is $23.20, which is $21.9 above the current market price. The public float for LIFE is 52.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for LIFE on December 01, 2023 was 164.28K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LIFE) stock’s latest price update

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.56 in comparison to its previous close of 1.22, however, the company has experienced a 11.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D.

LIFE’s Market Performance

LIFE’s stock has risen by 11.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.00% and a quarterly drop of -23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Atyr Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.76% for LIFE’s stock, with a -30.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFE Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1988. In addition, Atyr Pharma Inc saw -40.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Shukla Sanjay, who purchase 13,578 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Nov 13. After this action, Shukla Sanjay now owns 91,173 shares of Atyr Pharma Inc, valued at $15,085 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sanjay, the President and CEO of Atyr Pharma Inc, purchase 1,422 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Shukla Sanjay is holding 77,595 shares at $1,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atyr Pharma Inc stands at -436.53. The total capital return value is set at -48.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.28. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -39.03 for asset returns.

Based on Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.90. Total debt to assets is 12.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.