Assessing the Risk and Potential of BRC Inc’s (BRCC) Stock

The stock of BRC Inc (BRCC) has seen a 8.65% increase in the past week, with a 47.95% gain in the past month, and a -6.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for BRCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.24% for BRCC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRCC is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRCC is $5.42, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for BRCC is 60.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.18% of that float. The average trading volume for BRCC on December 01, 2023 was 529.66K shares.

BRCC) stock’s latest price update

BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 4.26. However, the company has seen a 8.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tanner Doss – VP of IR Evan Hafer – Founder and CEO Chris Mondzelewski – President Steve Kadenacy – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Baker – DA Davidson Sarang Vora – Telsey Group Joe Altobello – Raymond James Jon Andersen – William Blair Matt McGinley – Needham and Company Operator Greetings and welcome to the Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

BRCC Trading at 32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +39.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, BRC Inc saw -29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRCC starting from Dickson Kathryn P, who purchase 27,500 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, Dickson Kathryn P now owns 170,210 shares of BRC Inc, valued at $94,875 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of BRC Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 12,651,018 shares at $653,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.49 for the present operating margin

+10.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRC Inc stands at -27.51. The total capital return value is set at -64.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.91. Equity return is now at value -67.35, with -7.79 for asset returns.

Based on BRC Inc (BRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 275.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRC Inc (BRCC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.