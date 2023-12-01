ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASML Holding NV (ASML) is $701.13, which is $13.06 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on December 01, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 683.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $683.76, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.12% gain in the past month and a 3.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for ASML’s stock, with a 4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $670.19. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 25.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.29, with 22.61 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.