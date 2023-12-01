Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) is $13.80, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for ARLO is 89.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ARLO’s average trading volume was 842.11K shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.30relation to previous closing price of 9.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Three underappreciated stocks shine brightly in a bustling market where big-ticket stocks often hog the limelight. Each is valued under $15 but holds immense potential for exponential growth.

ARLO’s Market Performance

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) has experienced a -0.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.07% rise in the past month, and a -6.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for ARLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARLO Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc saw 158.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE, who sale 187,623 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE now owns 2,438,972 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc, valued at $1,842,739 using the latest closing price.

MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE, the CEO of Arlo Technologies Inc, sale 197,153 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE is holding 2,626,595 shares at $1,955,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -47.87, with -14.27 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.