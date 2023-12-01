Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) has jumped by 3.75 compared to previous close of 13.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ardmore Shipping (ASC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) is 4.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASC is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) is $18.83, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for ASC is 34.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ASC’s average trading volume was 586.43K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has seen a 1.58% increase in the past week, with a 4.36% rise in the past month, and a 11.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for ASC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for ASC’s stock, with a 2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASC Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corp saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corp stands at +31.06. The total capital return value is set at 22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.74. Equity return is now at value 28.54, with 20.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 25.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.