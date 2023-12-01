Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s (APGE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has gone up by 13.23% for the week, with a 13.56% rise in the past month and a -14.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.94% for APGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.91% for APGE’s stock, with a -4.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for APGE is $33.00, which is $13.49 above the current market price. The public float for APGE is 21.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.62% of that float. The average trading volume for APGE on December 01, 2023 was 348.11K shares.

APGE) stock’s latest price update

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s stock price has plunge by 9.18relation to previous closing price of 17.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of APGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APGE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for APGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APGE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APGE Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE rose by +13.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 2,941,176 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,992,734 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nimish P, the Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,750,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Shah Nimish P is holding 1,750,000 shares at $29,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APGE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.