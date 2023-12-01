Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.84relation to previous closing price of 298.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Ansys (ANSS) is expected to assist NuScale Power in designing an SMR and address the rising complexity in the nuclear industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is 53.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ansys Inc. (ANSS) is $311.04, which is $17.68 above the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ANSS’s average trading volume was 452.91K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a -8.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for ANSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for ANSS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $295 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANSS Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.86. In addition, Ansys Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Gopal Ajei, who sale 9,566 shares at the price of $298.29 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gopal Ajei now owns 213,977 shares of Ansys Inc., valued at $2,853,442 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of Ansys Inc., sale 5,264 shares at $305.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $1,607,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ansys Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 10.13, with 7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Ansys Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.