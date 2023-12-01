Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) is above average at 42.68x. The 36-month beta value for ANGO is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ANGO is $16.33, which is $9.8 above than the current price. The public float for ANGO is 38.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of ANGO on December 01, 2023 was 757.97K shares.

ANGO) stock’s latest price update

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.95 in relation to its previous close of 6.66. However, the company has experienced a -4.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that In the most recent trading session, AngioDynamics (ANGO) closed at $6.74, indicating a -0.15% shift from the previous trading day.

ANGO’s Market Performance

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has experienced a -4.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.32% rise in the past month, and a -18.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for ANGO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw -52.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.84. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.70. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.