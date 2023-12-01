Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XRTX is $55.35, which is $52.91 above than the current price. The public float for XRTX is 0.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of XRTX on December 01, 2023 was 216.06K shares.

The stock price of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) has dropped by -19.74 compared to previous close of 3.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that further to its earlier press release, the special meeting of shareholders has been rescheduled to 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, October 27, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

XRTX’s Market Performance

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has seen a -5.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.97% decline in the past month and a -60.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.91% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.82% for XRTX’s stock, with a -52.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XRTX Trading at -31.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -66.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -100.97, with -79.95 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In summary, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.