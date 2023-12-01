Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) is above average at 12.46x. The 36-month beta value for TCMD is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCMD is $24.00, which is $10.67 above than the current price. The public float for TCMD is 23.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TCMD on December 01, 2023 was 472.66K shares.

The stock of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) has decreased by -4.96 when compared to last closing price of 14.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-11-30 that Congressional trading has ignited a growing controversy as concerns mount over suspicious transactions and violations of the STOCK Act by several US representatives.

TCMD’s Market Performance

TCMD’s stock has fallen by -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.07% and a quarterly drop of -29.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.29% for TCMD’s stock, with a -24.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TCMD Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc saw 16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from REUVERS DANIEL L., who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $20.53 back on Aug 07. After this action, REUVERS DANIEL L. now owns 125,653 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc, valued at $21,808 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Tactile Systems Technology Inc, sale 4,400 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 27,773 shares at $96,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.85 for the present operating margin

+69.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc stands at -7.24. The total capital return value is set at -1.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.13. Equity return is now at value 16.78, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 59.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 28.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.