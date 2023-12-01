Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

The 36-month beta value for SRRK is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRRK is $24.29, which is $11.7 above than the current price. The public float for SRRK is 55.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on December 01, 2023 was 686.80K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) has jumped by 4.14 compared to previous close of 12.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rushmie Nofsinger – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Jay Backstrom – Chief Executive Officer Mo Qatanani – Head of Research. Ted Myles – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Etzer Darout – BMO Capital Markets Andres Maldonado – H.C.Wainwright Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont – Cowen Rushmie Nofsinger Good morning.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has risen by 11.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly rise of 101.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.05% for SRRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 57.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Myles Edward H, who sale 35,007 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Nov 02. After this action, Myles Edward H now owns 168,784 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $438,039 using the latest closing price.

AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, the Director of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, purchase 2,189,781 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that AKKARAJU SRINIVAS is holding 6,788,609 shares at $15,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -49.59 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.