Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

The 36-month beta value for JANX is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JANX is $26.67, which is $17.94 above than the current price. The public float for JANX is 28.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. The average trading volume of JANX on December 01, 2023 was 107.47K shares.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that The consensus price target hints at a 220.2% upside potential for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

JANX’s Market Performance

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has experienced a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.98% rise in the past month, and a -20.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for JANX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.29% for JANX’s stock, with a -26.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JANX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for JANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JANX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $24 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JANX Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +35.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JANX fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Janux Therapeutics Inc saw -33.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JANX starting from Avalon Ventures XI, L.P., who purchase 849,854 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Nov 13. After this action, Avalon Ventures XI, L.P. now owns 849,854 shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,988,643 using the latest closing price.

Reardon Tighe, the Acting Chief Financial Officer of Janux Therapeutics Inc, purchase 849,854 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Reardon Tighe is holding 849,854 shares at $4,988,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JANX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-779.04 for the present operating margin

+90.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janux Therapeutics Inc stands at -732.22. The total capital return value is set at -18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.72. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -16.42 for asset returns.

Based on Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.