Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT)

The 36-month beta value for FRGT is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRGT is $9.00, which is $8.72 above than the current price. The public float for FRGT is 3.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on December 01, 2023 was 305.94K shares.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-07 that Are you searching for some of the best penny stocks to buy now? I’m sure that if you’re reading this article, that’s something at the top of your mind.

FRGT’s Market Performance

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen a -13.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.32% gain in the past month and a -31.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for FRGT. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.40% for FRGT’s stock, with a -74.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -17.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3138. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -87.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.