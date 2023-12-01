Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cosmos Health Inc (COSM)

The 36-month beta value for COSM is also noteworthy at 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COSM is 11.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of COSM on December 01, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

The stock price of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) has jumped by 13.45 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The healthcare industry has historically provided significant returns to investors. And, it is currently boasting a compounding annual growth rate prediction of 10.4% until 2027.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM’s stock has risen by 8.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.68% and a quarterly drop of -0.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Cosmos Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.27% for COSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.86% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0783. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc saw -74.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 6,712 shares at the price of $23.66 back on Oct 12. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,334,597 shares of Cosmos Health Inc, valued at $158,806 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc, purchase 181,451 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 1,327,885 shares at $449,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.84 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc stands at -27.47. The total capital return value is set at -16.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.98. Equity return is now at value -64.96, with -26.64 for asset returns.

Based on Cosmos Health Inc (COSM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.13. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.