An In-Depth Look at Petmed Express, Inc.’s (PETS) Stock Performance

The stock of Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has seen a -8.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.58% gain in the past month, and a -38.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for PETS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for PETS’s stock, with a -47.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petmed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PETS is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) is $9.75, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for PETS is 20.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. On December 01, 2023, PETS’s average trading volume was 499.35K shares.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

Petmed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has plunge by -4.28relation to previous closing price of 7.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that In response to macroeconomic challenges, numerous companies are reducing expenses to safeguard their earnings, which can sometimes involve reducing or eliminating dividends. This article highlights three dividend stocks whose weak Dividend Safety Grades were highlighted well before cuts that could have been avoided. Economic oscillation, declining earnings, inflation, and rising interest rates have pressured profits and companies’ ability to maintain dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PETS Trading at -22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Petmed Express, Inc. saw -60.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETS starting from FULGONI GIAN, who purchase 41,000 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Nov 09. After this action, FULGONI GIAN now owns 109,510 shares of Petmed Express, Inc., valued at $301,124 using the latest closing price.

Hulett Mathew N, the CEO & President of Petmed Express, Inc., purchase 13,850 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hulett Mathew N is holding 613,850 shares at $100,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petmed Express, Inc. stands at +0.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.18. Equity return is now at value -4.83, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 140.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.