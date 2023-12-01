An In-Depth Look at BSquare Corp’s (BSQR) Stock Performance

The stock of BSquare Corp (BSQR) has seen a -0.01% decrease in the past week, with a 2.71% gain in the past month, and a 57.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.74% for BSQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for BSQR’s stock, with a 44.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BSquare Corp (NASDAQ: BSQR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSQR is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BSquare Corp (BSQR) is $12.00, The public float for BSQR is 14.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On December 01, 2023, BSQR’s average trading volume was 163.07K shares.

BSQR) stock’s latest price update

BSquare Corp (NASDAQ: BSQR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-12 that BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares shot 47% higher in Thursday premarket trading on news that Kontron America plans to buy the software technologies company for $1.90 per share in a cash transaction that values the company at $38 million. The offer, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, comes at a 53% premium to Bsquare’s closing price on Wednesday and also represents a 62% premium to the trailing volume-weighted average price of the stock for the past year.

BSQR Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8702. In addition, BSquare Corp saw 67.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.13 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BSquare Corp stands at -10.57. The total capital return value is set at -10.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.03. Equity return is now at value -7.65, with -6.39 for asset returns.

Based on BSquare Corp (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 3.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BSquare Corp (BSQR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.