An In-Depth Look at AvroBio Inc’s (AVRO) Stock Performance

In the past week, AVRO stock has gone up by 3.94%, with a monthly decline of -16.98% and a quarterly plunge of -13.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for AvroBio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for AVRO’s stock, with a 3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVRO is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVRO is $2.00, which is $0.68 above than the current price. The public float for AVRO is 38.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of AVRO on December 01, 2023 was 345.11K shares.

AVRO) stock’s latest price update

AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here is how AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AVRO Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3585. In addition, AvroBio Inc saw 85.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

The total capital return value is set at -76.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.94. Equity return is now at value -4.07, with -3.41 for asset returns.

Based on AvroBio Inc (AVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.93. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In summary, AvroBio Inc (AVRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.