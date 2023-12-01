AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 28.36, however, the company has experienced a 1.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Amkor Technology posted third quarter sales and profits that topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations but its guidance for the upcoming quarter disappointed. For 3Q, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service provider’s earnings per share of $0.54 narrowly beat estimates of $0.53 but dropped significantly from $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMKR is $31.13, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 113.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for AMKR on December 01, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR’s stock has seen a 1.59% increase for the week, with a 35.04% rise in the past month and a 0.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for AMKOR Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.28% for AMKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMKR Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc. saw 17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc., valued at $70,713 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS MARK N, the EVP & General Counsel of AMKOR Technology Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $23.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ROGERS MARK N is holding 20,815 shares at $119,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.05 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.