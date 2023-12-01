Ametek Inc (AME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AME is $173.31, which is $18.08 above the current price. The public float for AME is 229.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on December 01, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

AME stock's latest price update

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 152.88. However, the company has seen a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that AMETEK, Inc. has shown impressive deleveraging and sound operating performance, making it an attractive long-term investment. The company’s decentralized organizational structure and niche products have contributed to its winning strategy. AMETEK’s recent acquisitions, including Paragon Medical, have positioned the company for continued growth and increased earnings power.

AME’s Market Performance

AME’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.27% and a quarterly drop of -2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Ametek Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for AME stock, with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $160 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AME Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.46. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 810 shares at the price of $155.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 29,454 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $125,624 using the latest closing price.

Kohlhagen Steven W, the Director of Ametek Inc, sale 1,645 shares at $152.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kohlhagen Steven W is holding 30,264 shares at $251,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.51, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ametek Inc (AME) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.