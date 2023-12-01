Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP): A Technical Analysis

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) is $372.23, which is $18.72 above the current market price. The public float for AMP is 100.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMP on December 01, 2023 was 463.98K shares.

The stock price of Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) has jumped by 1.48 compared to previous close of 348.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Ameriprise (AMP) continues to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives. However, higher costs will likely continue to hurt profits to an extent.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP’s stock has risen by 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.38% and a quarterly rise of 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.86% for AMP’s stock, with a 8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $325 based on the research report published on December 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMP Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.15. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc saw 13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Berman Walter Stanley, who sale 13,042 shares at the price of $351.55 back on Aug 04. After this action, Berman Walter Stanley now owns 8,048 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc, valued at $4,584,919 using the latest closing price.

CRACCHIOLO JAMES M, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Ameriprise Financial Inc, sale 9,616 shares at $354.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that CRACCHIOLO JAMES M is holding 157,103 shares at $3,404,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc stands at +17.84. The total capital return value is set at 28.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value 75.49, with 1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.21. Total debt to assets is 3.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.