American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) is $15.50, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for AVD is 26.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVD on December 01, 2023 was 460.99K shares.

AVD) stock’s latest price update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 9.34. However, the company has experienced a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants William Kuser – VP, IR Eric Wintemute – Chairman and CEO David Johnson – CFO Conference Call Participants Brandon Rogers – ROTH Capital Partners Chris Kapsch – Loop Capital Markets Wayne Pinsent – Gabelli Funds Operator

AVD’s Market Performance

American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has seen a 1.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.21% gain in the past month and a -32.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for AVD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for AVD stock, with a simple moving average of -41.41% for the last 200 days.

AVD Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, American Vanguard Corp. saw -56.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from ROSENBLOOM KEITH M, who purchase 5,700 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, ROSENBLOOM KEITH M now owns 974,155 shares of American Vanguard Corp., valued at $51,579 using the latest closing price.

Eilers Peter, the of American Vanguard Corp., sale 6,000 shares at $15.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Eilers Peter is holding 45,886 shares at $91,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+37.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Vanguard Corp. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value 1.23, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on American Vanguard Corp. (AVD), the company’s capital structure generated 20.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.09. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.