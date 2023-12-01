Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.18 in comparison to its previous close of 0.16, however, the company has experienced a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2021-09-20 that Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8% year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million). Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMBO is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMBO is $270.00, which is $269.82 above than the current price. The public float for AMBO is 26.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of AMBO on December 01, 2023 was 196.89K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stock saw an increase of -2.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.14% and a quarterly increase of -7.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.98% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.30% for AMBO’s stock, with a -20.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.75%, as shares surge +26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1536. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR saw -41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR stands at -62.35. The total capital return value is set at -21.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.