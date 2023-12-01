Akanda Corp (AKAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKAN is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on December 01, 2023 was 361.09K shares.

The stock price of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) has jumped by 11.34 compared to previous close of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Use these technical indicators when trading penny stocks The post The Penny Stock Trader’s Guide to Technical Indicators appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN’s stock has risen by 10.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.40% and a quarterly drop of -14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for Akanda Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for AKAN’s stock, with a -42.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4380. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.