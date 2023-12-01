Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) has surged by 7.76 when compared to previous closing price of 0.12, but the company has seen a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-10 that If you’re holding onto your F-rated stocks, you’re playing a dangerous game. It doesn’t take a lot of time for a bad stock to do some serious damage to your portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MIMO is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MIMO is $0.50, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for MIMO is 28.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for MIMO on December 01, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

MIMO’s Market Performance

MIMO stock saw an increase of 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.81% and a quarterly increase of -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.35% for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for MIMO’s stock, with a -66.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIMO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MIMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MIMO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.75 based on the research report published on March 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MIMO Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIMO rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1305. In addition, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc saw -90.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIMO starting from Trempont Dominique, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, Trempont Dominique now owns 305,685 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, valued at $1,803 using the latest closing price.

Liebowitz Michael, the Director of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, sale 44,825 shares at $0.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Liebowitz Michael is holding 851,774 shares at $9,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.90 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stands at -51.05. The total capital return value is set at -72.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -623.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.