Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has jumped by 1.44 compared to previous close of 58.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that I decided to write Santa a letter this year. Hopefully, he will put me on the nice list (as opposed to the naughty list). I would love to find out what’s on your list?

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) Right Now?

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) by analysts is $66.02, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 98.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ADC was 833.15K shares.

ADC’s Market Performance

ADC stock saw an increase of 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.85% and a quarterly increase of -4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Agree Realty Corp. (ADC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for ADC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.91. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Agree Joey, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $53.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, Agree Joey now owns 553,253 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $215,360 using the latest closing price.

Erlich Craig, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 1,800 shares at $55.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Erlich Craig is holding 38,060 shares at $99,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp. stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.36, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.