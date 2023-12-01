AECOM (ACM) Stock Experiences 16.08% Monthly Change

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has gone up by 1.59% for the week, with a 16.08% rise in the past month and a 1.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for ACM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for ACM’s stock, with a 5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACM is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACM is $100.29, which is $11.43 above the current price. The public float for ACM is 135.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACM on December 01, 2023 was 683.51K shares.

ACM) stock’s latest price update

AECOM (NYSE: ACM)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 87.80. However, the company has seen a 1.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that AZEK’s Q4 fiscal 2023 results benefit from strong Residential sales growth and margin execution.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.01. In addition, AECOM saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Stotlar Douglas, who sale 9,641 shares at the price of $86.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Stotlar Douglas now owns 39,818 shares of AECOM, valued at $836,453 using the latest closing price.

Rudd Troy, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of AECOM, sale 78,097 shares at $88.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Rudd Troy is holding 185,942 shares at $6,898,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 130.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.65. Total debt to assets is 25.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AECOM (ACM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.