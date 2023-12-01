ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ACVA stock has gone up by 2.36%, with a monthly gain of 17.25% and a quarterly plunge of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for ACV Auctions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for ACVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACVA is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ACVA is $20.15, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 131.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ACVA on December 01, 2023 was 884.95K shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 15.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw 90.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $14.68 back on Nov 14. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 315,296 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $256,900 using the latest closing price.

ZERELLA WILLIAM, the Chief Financial Officer of ACV Auctions Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $15.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that ZERELLA WILLIAM is holding 315,296 shares at $263,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -15.85, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.