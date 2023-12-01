Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that it will present deeper insights and new exploratory findings from its Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD trial evaluating ACU193, the first clinical-stage AβO-directed antibody therapy for early AD, at the 16th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Boston and online from October 24-27, 2023. INTERCEPT-AD was selected to be featured in a symposium on Friday, October 27, and data from exploratory analyses of the Phase 1 trial will also be shared in two in-person and two virtual poster presentations.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) is $17.00, which is $14.6 above the current market price. The public float for ABOS is 40.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on December 01, 2023 was 459.46K shares.

ABOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a 28.34% rise in the past month, and a -60.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.73% for ABOS’s stock, with a -50.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at -24.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Ives Jeffrey L., who sale 41,949 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ives Jeffrey L. now owns 0 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $272,334 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,161,290 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,043,179 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.71. Equity return is now at value -20.44, with -19.91 for asset returns.

Based on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.