Accuray Inc (ARAY): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accuray Inc (ARAY) is $8.50, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 91.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARAY on December 01, 2023 was 375.57K shares.

The stock of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) has decreased by -6.32 when compared to last closing price of 2.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Accuray (ARAY) reports a solid fiscal first quarter top line on the back of robust Product revenues.

ARAY’s Market Performance

Accuray Inc (ARAY) has seen a -12.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.86% decline in the past month and a -16.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for ARAY. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.42% for ARAY’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARAY Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Accuray Inc saw 16.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Winter Suzanne C, who sale 38,338 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Nov 01. After this action, Winter Suzanne C now owns 1,436,616 shares of Accuray Inc, valued at $98,529 using the latest closing price.

Pervaiz Ali, the SVP Chief Financial Officer of Accuray Inc, sale 3,303 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Pervaiz Ali is holding 401,857 shares at $8,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+34.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Inc stands at -2.07. The total capital return value is set at 1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -13.89, with -1.44 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Inc (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 382.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.26. Total debt to assets is 42.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 363.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accuray Inc (ARAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.