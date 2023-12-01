Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has surged by 1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 14.96, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants John Demoulas – Analyst Ken Bernstein – President and CEO AJ Levine – SVP, Leasing and Development John Gottfried – EVP, CFO Conference Call Participants Floris van Dijkum – Compass Point Ki Bin Kim – Truist Linda Tsai – Jefferies Craig Mailman – Citi Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Lizzy Doykan – BofA Securities Paulina Rojas Schmidt – Green Street Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Acadia Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is above average at 59.34x. The 36-month beta value for AKR is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKR is $15.67, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for AKR is 94.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume of AKR on December 01, 2023 was 794.03K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a 5.59% rise in the past month, and a 1.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for AKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for AKR’s stock, with a 5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKR Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.83. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from Gottfried John J., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $15.04 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gottfried John J. now owns 7,600 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $188,000 using the latest closing price.

Blacksberg Jason, the Sr. VP and Chief Legal Officer of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 7,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Blacksberg Jason is holding 0 shares at $105,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+27.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -11.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.43, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 113.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.08. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.