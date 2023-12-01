A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 75.10. However, the company has seen a -0.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Here is how A.O. Smith (AOS) and Axon Enterprise (AXON) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AOS is $76.56, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for AOS is 120.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AOS on December 01, 2023 was 994.82K shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

The stock of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has seen a -0.69% decrease in the past week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month, and a 3.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for AOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.03% for AOS’s stock, with a 8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AOS Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.09. In addition, A.O. Smith Corp. saw 31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from SMITH MARK D, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $76.01 back on Nov 22. After this action, SMITH MARK D now owns 114,548 shares of A.O. Smith Corp., valued at $205,227 using the latest closing price.

WOLF IDELLE K, the Director of A.O. Smith Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF IDELLE K is holding 47,954 shares at $76,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A.O. Smith Corp. stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 16.48, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.