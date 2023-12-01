36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR) Stock Sees a-8.30 Decrease

In the past week, KRKR stock has gone down by -5.72%, with a monthly decline of -16.11% and a quarterly plunge of -18.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.29% for KRKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRKR is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR) is $8.84, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for KRKR is 35.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On December 01, 2023, KRKR’s average trading volume was 21.47K shares.

KRKR) stock’s latest price update

36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that BEIJING , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m.

KRKR Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7139. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR saw -36.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.81 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at -12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value -22.28, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.28. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.