Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zuora Inc (ZUO) by analysts is $12.88, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 130.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ZUO was 780.05K shares.

The stock price of Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 8.23, but the company has seen a 2.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Zuora (ZUO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

ZUO’s Market Performance

Zuora Inc (ZUO) has experienced a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.86% rise in the past month, and a -7.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for ZUO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Zuora Inc saw 31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 49,148 shares at the price of $7.96 back on Oct 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 4,629 shares of Zuora Inc, valued at $391,267 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 199,654 shares at $79,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.49. Equity return is now at value -72.53, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 265.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.61. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zuora Inc (ZUO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.