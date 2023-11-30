Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH): A Technical Analysis

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) is $129.62, which is $15.7 above the current market price. The public float for ZBH is 208.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on November 30, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 113.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Zimmer Biomet has seen a strong operating performance despite years of stagnation, making its shares compelling. The company’s valuation has become more reasonable, with revenues trending at around $7.3 billion and adjusted earnings reported at $7.50 per share. The impact of GLP-1 drugs on demand for Zimmer Biomet’s products raises concerns about future growth.

ZBH’s Market Performance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has seen a 0.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.16% gain in the past month and a -5.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for ZBH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for ZBH’s stock, with a -9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $120 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZBH Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.74. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc saw -10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Jafry Syed A., who purchase 2,135 shares at the price of $104.75 back on Nov 09. After this action, Jafry Syed A. now owns 4,060 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, valued at $223,641 using the latest closing price.

Kolli Sreelakshmi, the Director of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $120.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Kolli Sreelakshmi is holding 1,000 shares at $120,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 3.83, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.