Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) has gone up by 0.87% for the week, with a -10.08% drop in the past month and a -18.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.80% for ZTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.19% for ZTEK’s stock, with a -20.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentek Ltd (NASDAQ: ZTEK) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for ZTEK is 95.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ZTEK was 19.36K shares.

ZTEK stock's latest price update

Zentek Ltd (NASDAQ: ZTEK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-03-17 that GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. (“Zentek” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ZTEK; TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton, will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

ZTEK Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTEK rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1767. In addition, Zentek Ltd saw -25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTEK

Equity return is now at value -107.66, with -94.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.