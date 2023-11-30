Woodward Inc (WWD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Woodward Inc (WWD) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month and a 5.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for WWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for WWD’s stock, with a 18.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is 36.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WWD is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Woodward Inc (WWD) is $139.67, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for WWD is 55.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On November 30, 2023, WWD’s average trading volume was 319.17K shares.

WWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) has increased by 4.97 when compared to last closing price of 129.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that WWD, TM and HIBB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on November 27, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $152 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WWD Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.13. In addition, Woodward Inc saw 40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Sega Ronald M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $132.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, Sega Ronald M now owns 13,689 shares of Woodward Inc, valued at $264,100 using the latest closing price.

Fawzy Christopher, the VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of Woodward Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Fawzy Christopher is holding 4,989 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.78 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 36.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Woodward Inc (WWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.