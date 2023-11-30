What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s (KZIA) Stock

In the past week, KZIA stock has gone down by -13.13%, with a monthly gain of 13.09% and a quarterly plunge of -29.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.22% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.71% for KZIA’s stock, with a -40.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) is $2.00, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for KZIA is 23.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KZIA on November 30, 2023 was 73.84K shares.

KZIA) stock’s latest price update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-06 that Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company received fast-track designation for its paxalisib program. The FDA granted the drug fast-track designation as it’s designed to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6515. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -148.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.37. Equity return is now at value -131.94, with -64.34 for asset returns.

Based on Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA), the company’s capital structure generated 14.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.