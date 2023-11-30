What Recent Market Trends Mean for Clorox Co.’s (CLX) Stock

The stock of Clorox Co. (CLX) has gone up by 2.15% for the week, with a 22.13% rise in the past month and a -9.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for CLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for CLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 206.74x. The 36-month beta value for CLX is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CLX is $135.76, which is -$6.58 below than the current price. The public float for CLX is 123.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on November 30, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 144.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-28 that Victoria Greene, G Squared chief investment officer, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: Chipotle, Netflix and Clorox.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.80. In addition, Clorox Co. saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 59.52, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co. (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,342.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.07. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,276.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Clorox Co. (CLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.