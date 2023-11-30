What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cae Inc.’s (CAE) Stock

The stock of Cae Inc. (CAE) has seen a -7.11% decrease in the past week, with a -6.62% drop in the past month, and a -19.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for CAE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for CAE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Right Now?

Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAE is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAE is $25.89, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for CAE is 317.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAE on November 30, 2023 was 243.47K shares.

CAE) stock’s latest price update

CAE Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAE fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.04. In addition, Cae Inc. saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cae Inc. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cae Inc. (CAE), the company’s capital structure generated 74.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.85. Total debt to assets is 32.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cae Inc. (CAE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.