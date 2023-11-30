What Recent Market Trends Mean for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s (AGRI) Stock

In the past week, AGRI stock has gone up by 84.90%, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly plunge of -67.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.96% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.44% for AGRI stock, with a simple moving average of -89.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGRI is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) is $100.00, which is $98.23 above the current market price. The public float for AGRI is 1.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On November 30, 2023, AGRI’s average trading volume was 307.54K shares.

AGRI) stock’s latest price update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 97.22 in relation to its previous close of 0.90. However, the company has experienced a 84.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRI ) stock is on the move Monday as investors react to a letter to shareholders from company CEO Richard Wong. The letter from the leader of the agriculture technology company focuses on performance for 2023 and what to expect from AgriForce Growing Systems in 2024.

AGRI Trading at -39.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI rose by +73.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2003. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd saw -96.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRI starting from Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, Mueller Ingo Wilhelm now owns 273,577 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, the CEO and Chairman of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, sale 200,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Mueller Ingo Wilhelm is holding 373,577 shares at $28,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -113.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.48. Equity return is now at value -121.53, with -50.89 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 25.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.