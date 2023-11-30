Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VTLE stock has gone down by -1.21%, with a monthly decline of -8.71% and a quarterly plunge of -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Vital Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for VTLE’s stock, with a -7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is $70.31, which is $24.63 above the current market price. The public float for VTLE is 20.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on November 30, 2023 was 745.33K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has increased by 2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 44.65. However, the company has seen a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Crude oil prices have corrected by approximately 18% since September, leading investors to explore opportunities for a rebound. Short-term investors may prefer crude oil-focused futures or ETFs, such as /CL or the United States Oil ETF. The United States is currently the world’s largest producer of crude oil, with the Permian Basin being a strategically important region for oil exploration and production.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTLE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VTLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTLE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTLE Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.66. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Denny Mark David, who sale 5,496 shares at the price of $54.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, Denny Mark David now owns 18,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $300,906 using the latest closing price.

SEGNER EDMUND P III, the Director of Vital Energy Inc., sale 1,155 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SEGNER EDMUND P III is holding 14,328 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 38.35, with 14.71 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.