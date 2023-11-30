Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) is $7.19, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for VMAR is 4.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMAR on November 30, 2023 was 40.36K shares.

VMAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has decreased by -15.12 when compared to last closing price of 1.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the dynamic world of investments, electric boat stocks are gaining momentum. These ‘e-boat stocks’ blend innovation with eco-sustainability.

VMAR’s Market Performance

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has experienced a -18.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.16% drop in the past month, and a -62.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.32% for VMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.60% for VMAR’s stock, with a -58.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMAR Trading at -34.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -19.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8935. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc saw -68.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-173.77 for the present operating margin

+41.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc stands at -178.37. The total capital return value is set at -40.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.63. Equity return is now at value -115.27, with -77.52 for asset returns.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.